David Higgins Wins 2021 New England Forest Rally

10-time United States rallying champion David Higgins has won the 2021 edition of the New England Forest Rally on his return to the sport after a nearly two-year absence. Teamed up once again with his longtime co-driver Craig Drew, with whom he won eight championships in nine years from 2011 to 2019, Higgins and Drew took the #75 McKenna Motorsport Ford Fiesta S2000 to the top step of the podium with four victories in 14 stages over the weekend.

“This is absolutely amazing, honestly!” said Higgins. “To get back here again after two years out, to get back into the fight early like we did yesterday, I didn’t think we would be able to do that. But once we started matching their times and getting with it, I thought there was a chance. We’re not 100% familiar with the car, so we had to drive hard but not take crazy risks. This is one of those rallies where it’s very hard to drive 100% the whole rally and not have a problem. But it’s been an amazing feeling to come back.

“I’m so thankful to Barry (McKenna), Dom Buckley, and the guys for giving us a chance to come out and do it again. This one probably means more than lots of the other ones, because when you don’t know it’s coming and you come on short notice to do it, it’s pretty cool!”