History can be a colorful subject, with the interpretation of what is historical fact changing depending on the authors' point of view.

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Rosalie A. Abbey.





What was your first car? A Toyota Corolla



What do you drive now? A Toyota Camry



What is your dream car that you wish to own? A Subaru



Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes, if it will, truly, help the environment.



If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? A book about the places on my road trip.



What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I do not know much about Elon Musk. I heard about him only last year on the radio, as he was dealing with a conflict with his company’s shareholders. I am not sure why he wants to engage in Space’s business. I am interested in his electric cars’ project.

