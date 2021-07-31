Bower Opens Western Midget Racing Doubleheader Weekend With Watsonville Victory

Brentwood’s Blake Bower dominated Friday’s Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction main event at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway on the way to his fifth win of the season. Bower’s victory opens a doubleheader weekend for the stock production powered Midget series with Petaluma on tap for Saturday night.

Bower and Pombo/Sargent Classic winner Sage Bordenave of French Camp split the heat races on the night. The duo shared the pole for the 20-lap feature. Bower charged ahead early while Bordenave went backwards. Bordenave eventually slowed on the backstretch to require a caution. He was able to refire and rejoin the field at the rear.

D.J. Freitas of Herald went past Santa Paula’s Megan Moorhead into turn one on the restart to grab second position. Fresno’s Tyler Dolacki made a bid on the outside while driving Cameron Beard’s no. 24 TCR chassis. Dolacki passed points leader David Prickett of Fresno, Upperlake’s Brody Petrie, and Moorhead to advance to third.

Bower encountered lapped traffic by lap nine but never wavered, accumulating a 3.637 second advantage over Freitas at the finish. Dolacki finished third while Petrie won a battle with Prickett for fourth.

Western Midget Racing continues its doubleheader weekend Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Each California date for the series is televised on www.FloRacing.com

July 30, 2021 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 35L Sage Bordenave

FEATURE (20 laps) - 1. 9-Blake Bower[1]; 2. 7-DJ Freitas[3]; 3. 24-Tyler Dolacki[7]; 4. 35S-Brody Petrie[6]; 5. 22Q-David Prickett[5]; 6. 35L-Sage Bordenave[2]; 7. 17-Megan Moorhead[4]; 8. 8K-Kala Keliinoi[8]; 9. 6-Doug Fitch[10]; 10. 35-Jerry Fletcher[9]

NEXT RACE: July 31 Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, Calif.)

