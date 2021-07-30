« Kris Wright and Rette Jones Racing add Winchester Speedway to ARCA schedule

Long-time Wright partner Wright Automotive Group will serve as the primary marketing partner for Wright’s third ARCA start of the season.
Since 1927, family-owned and operated Wright Automotive Group and WrightCars.com has been serving the Pittsburg area’s automotive needs featuring its Chevrolet, Buick, GMS, Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, Lotus, Genesis and Explorer Vans brands.
They offer an extensive selection of new and pre-owned inventory in Pennsylvania.
Find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle at Wright Automotive Group.
“We’ve had speed just not the results for things that were completely out of Kris’s control,” offered Rette. “He has done everything we’ve asked of him and then some. Hopefully, the bad luck ends on Saturday night.
“Even though he doesn’t have any laps at Winchester, I think he will adapt quickly and have a chance of a strong night and finish in our No. 30 Wright Automotive Group Ford Fusion.
“I am thankful Kris has chosen Rette Jones Racing to help further his stock car development and the team is looking forward to Winchester and Watkins Glen for sure.”
In his previous eight ARCA Menards Series races, Wright has four career top-10 finishes, including a career-high seventh twice at Lebanon I-44 Speedway in 2020.
In addition to Wright Automotive Group, iHeart Radio, Ford Performance, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement and JRi Shocks join the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as partners this weekend.
RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.