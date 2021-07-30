Kris Wright and Rette Jones Racing add Winchester Speedway to ARCA schedule

Wright will tackle his fourth career ARCA Menards Series short track race, but first with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, and overall eyes a career-best finish in his ninth career start.

“Anytime you add a race to your schedule that you weren’t planning to be a part of it is a good day,” said Wright.

“I’ve heard a lot about Winchester not only from Mark (Rette, crew chief and co car-owner) but other drivers who just really embrace the track.

“I’m excited to get to Indiana and experience the racetrack for myself. We had a fast car at Pocono Raceway last month but had some bad luck. Hopefully, we can bounce back on Saturday night and give our team some momentum for the ARCA Menards Series race next weekend at Watkins Glen.”

While expected to be a favorite for the series’ return to the Finger Lakes region of New York on Aug. 6, Wright is eager to continue his development in stock cars since transitioning from Sports Car Racing during the 2020 season.

Wright doesn’t have any experience at Winchester’s historic half-mile oval, but he does have laps at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in an ARCA car. Bristol’s “Thunder Valley” often is compared to Winchester with its extremely fast lap times and the demeanor required to negotiate passing and even lap traffic.

“I’ve heard that Winchester is a high-banked half-mile with some similarities to Bristol and last fall I had a blast there,” added Wright. “Unfortunately, we had some battery problems in the race that hindered our finish – but I’m thankful now more than ever for the experience and hope it will be beneficial for our race on Saturday night.”