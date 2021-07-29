Mahindra's Alex Lynn Takes First Victory in Round 13 of FIA Formula E Championship in London

Mahindra Racing’s Alex Lynn took the chequered flag at the second Heineken® London E-Prix and with it his first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship victory.
 
Lynn was followed home by Mercedes-EQ Formula E’s Nyck de Vries, who went top of the Drivers’ Championship with his second second-place in two days, and Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans in third.
 
Pole-sitter Stoffel Vandoorne led before being hit by Nissan e.dams' Oliver Rowland and finished in P15.
 
Lucas di Grassi jumped from ninth to first after ‘pitting’ under safety car conditions, however the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler car did not fully stop and was therefore awarded a drive-through penalty. Having failed to take the penalty during the race, di Grassi was subsequently disqualified.
 
Former drivers’ standings’ leader Sam Bird and reigning champion António Félix da Costa failed to finish after both suffered damage during a dramatic Heineken® London E-Prix.
 
Envision Virgin Racing lead the Teams’ standings as the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to Berlin for the final races of the season on August 14 & 15.
 
