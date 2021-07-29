Ryan Dungey Foundation Supports the All Kids Bike Movement

All Kids Bike, an organization with a mission to teach every child to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class, has been named a beneficiary of the Ryan Dungey Foundation, a nonprofit founded by decorated former pro Motocross and Supercross racer, Ryan Dungey.

From an early age, riding brought a sense of freedom and opened a world of endless opportunity for Dungey -fostering the idea that you can go anywhere and do anything. By introducing kids all over the country to two wheels, Ryan hopes to cultivate the next generation’s ability to discover their own passions, by providing them with the opportunity to engage in one of the childhood’s most rewarding experiences.

As an avid motorcyclist and bicyclist, Ryan McFarland, founder of All Kids Bike, has a shared passion with Dungey. “By teaching kids to ride in school, we are getting as many kids on bikes as possible, as early as possible.” McFarland says. “The Kindergarten PE Program offers an inclusive, proven, Learn-To-Ride curriculum that gives every child the opportunity to experience the joy of two wheels.” Dungey adds “Two wheels changed my life, and I am committed to changing the lives of others by providing this opportunity for youth.”

It’s been only 4 years since the inception of All Kids Bike, and it’s quickly making a huge impact on schools across the nation with programs in over 342 schools across 42 states and counting, teaching nearly 58,000 kindergarten students to ride in 2021 alone. With the support of the Ryan Dungey Foundation, All Kids Bike strives to inspire kids to live an active and healthy lifestyle well beyond their elementary years.

To learn more about the Ryan Dungey Foundation and All Kids Bike, or to donate, please visit www.ryandungeyfoundation.org and www.allkidsbike.org.