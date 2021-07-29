Louis-Philippe Dumoulin eager to get back to racing

st as part of a NASCAR Pinty's Series doubleheader on the one-third-mile paved oval at Sunset Speedway (Innisfil, Ontario).



Veteran driver Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and Dumoulin Competition are looking forward to returning on track on August 1as part of a NASCAR Pinty's Series doubleheader on the one-third-mile paved oval at Sunset Speedway (Innisfil, Ontario).“This year marks the tenth full season in the NASCAR Pinty's Series with our partners WeatherTech Canada and Groupe Bellemare . Our goal is to win a third title together in 2021. I can assure you that the show will be great and we are looking forward to the second decade together,” confirms the man who was inducted into the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame last fall.is pleased to enter our tenth year as partners with Dumoulin Competition, and proud to have Louis-Philippe at the forefront. The determination and precision the entire team applies to their preparation and competition strategy aligns perfectly with our dedication to exceed customer expectations. With multiple championships under his belt and recently being inducted into the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame, we are thrilled to be back at the track for 2021 and excited to see what Louis-Philippe and the Dumoulin Competition team have in store,” mention the owners Tony Page and Joe Magri.In addition to his personalized physical fitness program and karting training, with the support of Karting Trois-Rivières and of PSL Karting , one of the most important kart preparation and racing business in America located 12 minutes away from his home, the veteran driver was also on track earlier this year for some initial testing aboard his new car as part of the team's preparation for the start of the official season.“All of the members, partners and fans of the #47| Groupe Bellemare team are eager to get going. The new season, concentrated over August and September, includes four road courses and seven ovals. This represents a massive workload for all teams. We will be visiting some interesting tracks where we have performed well in previous years, and we are confident that we will be able to achieve results that are worthy of our quest for the championship,” said Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.In 2020, the series was able to reinvent itself, despite the constraints imposed by the pandemic. This has kept the spirit of the series very much alive. The gradual return to normalcy now offers the possibility of a full season, representing an exercise in adaptation for all, particularly in respect of the rules imposed by the health authorities in each province.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (CMHF)

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has cumulated an enviable record since his Pinty's Series debut in 2009: two championships (2014 and 2018), 10 wins, 58 top-5s and 84 top-10s in 116 races. Over the years, Louis-Philippe has been able to capitalize on the impeccable preparation of his #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car and tactically apply his racing strategy: consistency.



induction into the CMHF , with the following mention: "A member of the legendary Dumoulin racing family from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin is a two-time NASCAR Canada Pinty's Series champion (2014 and 2018). Louis-Philippe Dumoulin began his career on road courses where he won the FF1600 Canadian Championship in 2002. His successful conversion to NASCAR stock cars with various teams led to joining forces with his brother Jean-François Dumoulin to create their eponymous Dumoulin Competition team, with whom he won his second NASCAR Pinty's title in 2018. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and his teammates are also dedicated to supporting up-and-coming racers and worthy causes."

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has cumulated an enviable record since his Pinty's Series debut in 2009: two championships (2014 and 2018), 10 wins, 58 top-5s and 84 top-10s in 116 races. Over the years, Louis-Philippe has been able to capitalize on the impeccable preparation of his #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car and tactically apply his racing strategy: consistency.

Dumoulin Competition continues to cooperate in the development of the next generation of drivers.

On May 4, 2019, Dumoulin Competition announced its commitment to the next generation in motorsports with the "Dumoulin Compétition Partenaire de la relève" trophy, which is awarded annually to the champion of the Mini Sportsman Québec series . He is also associated as a partner in the Festidrag Development program, a new-talent development initiative led by Karine Albert and Martin D'Anjou.



“The Race Against Cancer” Continues On-line

Since 2016, many individuals, families, businesses, and organizations have teamed up with the Dumoulin Competition “Race Against Cancer” initiative. In today's unprecedented context, cancer victims need our support more than ever. To make an online donation, go to : lacoursecontrelecancer.ca

"The Dumoulin Corner" at the Gilles-Villeneuve Museum

On May 8, 2018, brothers Jean-Francois and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin proudly unveiled “The Dumoulin Corner” at the Gilles-Villeneuve Museum. Racing fans who have not been able to discover “The Dumoulin Corner” to date will have the opportunity to do so as the exhibit continues at the museum for another year. You will also have the opportunity to see Luc Pilon's creation that inspired the logo of the Dumoulin family's “50 years at the wheel”.

"Passion – Performance – Partnerships"