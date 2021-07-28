DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Winchester Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

  • Gray enters Winchester Speedway on Saturday night for his fourth straight start in as many weeks with the ARCA Menards Series.
  • Last weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton, the 16-year-old driver started sixth and brought home a third-place finish earning his third straight top-five with the series.
  • Gray has one previous start on the half-mile, high banked Winchester surface coming last September. He qualified fifth and finished there in his Ford Performance Fusion.
  • Crew chief Chad Johnston returns to his home state this weekend. Johnston hails from Cayuga, Indiana, which is three hours west of Winchester. The veteran is a 2004 graduate of Indiana State University.
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion

  • Saturday night at Winchester marks Moffitt's 12th race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.
  • The North Carolina native is coming off a sixth-place finish at Iowa Speedway last Saturday night.
  • Through 11 races, Moffitt has four top-fives and nine top-10s and sits third in the series standings as one of four drivers with perfect attendance so far this season.
  • This will be the first appearance at Winchester Speedway for both Moffitt and crew chief Derek Smith.
