Toni Breidinger, NASCAR’s First Female Arab-American Driver, Joins Venturini Motorsports with Triller Partnership

Scheduled to appear today on ABC’s Good Morning America during the GMA3: What You Need to Know Hour, the first Female Arab driver of NASCAR Toni Breidinger, has announced the move to Venturini Motorsports, a Toyota Racing Development team, for the remainder of 2021 ARCA Menards Series. Along with the headlines, Breidinger has signed a partnership with Triller, the globally popular AI-powered social media experience.



T he partnership will kick off this weekend at the Calypso Lemonade 200 at Winchester Speedway, where Breidinger will drive No. 25 Triller Toyota Camry.



As part of a five race deal, Breidinger’s schedule will also include the two Illinois mile-dirt races at Springfield (August 22) and DuQuoin (September 5), as well as Kansas Speedway (October 23) and the ARCA Menards Series West race Phoenix Raceway (November 6).



“I am thankful for this partnership with Triller and for them to believe in female athletes and especially in motorsports. I am so excited to be back racing a Toyota Camry with Venturini Motorsports,” said Breidinger. “As a young female athlete who has diverse interests and wants to have young people get excited about the sport I love, Triller is the perfect match with me on the track. The mix of engaged socially conscious young people from around the world is the audience I want to connect with, and I think as we grow together all will learn, have fun and experience new events together.”



A perfect driver, “partnership match” indeed, Breidinger with nearly 2-million followers across her social media will use her influence and Triller to create the ultimate Multimedia Fan Engagement experience.



“Toni (Breidinger) is the perfect fit for an entry into NASCAR and all forms of racing for Triller,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, Chairman and Co-Owner of Triller. “She is a disruptive, smart, highly competitive, socially conscious and engaged athlete who our millions of followers are just starting to learn about. We look forward to helping to elevate her story and her platform and connect her with the stars who are already deeply involved in Triller, as well as giving our followers a first look into NASCAR and helping to grow the sport with a younger and very engaged and loyal audience.”



Breidinger, USAC’s all-time winningest female driver with 19 victories, makes her way back to the team she broke into the ranks of ARCA with, when she posted a career best 10th place finish in her series debut driving for Venturini Motorsports in 2018.



The No. 25 Toyota will also carry associate sponsorship from Hair Club. Hair Club is North America’s number one provider of hair loss solutions with nearly 120 locations nationwide.



The Calypso Lemonade 200 from Winchester Speedway on July 31 will broadcast live on MAVTV Motorsports Network starting at 8 p.m. ET with a live stream available on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass.

VMS PR