Heavy Rain Postpones Summer Nationals at Lake Cumberland

Heavy rainstorms in the area have forced DIRTcar and Lake Cumberland Speedway officials to postpone Monday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events. Officials are working on a makeup date to be announced in the near future.

The Summer Nationals Late Models will now take their break period and be back in action Friday, Aug. 13 at Highland Speedway, followed by the makeup race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 the following night.

The Summit Modifieds will next make the trip to Fairbury Speedway this Friday and Saturday night, July 30-31, to compete alongside the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series in the 31st annual Prairie Dirt Classic.

If you can’t be at the track, all of these races can be streamed live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

DIRTcar Series PR