Bower Claims Fifth Western Midget Racing Win Of 2021 at Ventura

Blake Bower of Brentwood tightened the grip in his bid for the 2021 Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction championship on Saturday night, earning his fifth win of the campaign at Ventura Raceway. It marks Bower’s eighth top-two finish on the circuit through Bower’s ten starts out of the 13 races held so far.

D.J. Freitas led time trials over Bower and 2019 Ventura WMR champion Randi Pankratz of Atascadero. Pankratz and Travis Buckley of New Zealand split the heat races.

Bower and Pankratz shared the front row for the 20-lap feature with Bower grabbing the win for his sixth career series triumph driving the no.9 Spike Chassis for Orland Public Auto Auction. Pankratz held second throughout the contest as well. Freitas started fifth and marched to third at the finish. Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse drove the no.20 Triple-X chassis for Sunland Wood Products to a career-best fourth while Buckley drove from seventh to finish fifth.

Western Midget Racing will cap a busy July with a doubleheader weekend coming up. They will race on July 30 at Ocean Speedway and July 31 at Petaluma Speedway. Each California date for the series is televised on www.FloRacing.com

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, King Racing Products, and BR Motorsports.

July 24, 2021 – Ventura Raceway (Ventura, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 11 Randi Pankratz; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 71K Travis Buckley

FEATURE (20 laps) - 1. 9-Blake Bower [1]; 2. 11-Randi Pankratz [2]; 3. 7 D.J. Freitas [5]; 4. 20-Kyle Hawse [3]; 5. 71K-Travis Buckley [7]; 6. 17-Megan Moorhead [10]; 7. 24-Cameron Beard [6]; 8. 57-Kyle Huttenhow [7]; 9. 5x-Kyle Klein [8]; 10. 5-Joey Bishop [9]

NEXT RACE: July 30 Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.)

