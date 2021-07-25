Matt Covington Leads It All For Sprint Week Score At I-30 Speedway!

Two nights through Arkansas in Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products action with just as many winners, Oklahoma’s Matt Covington jumped the lead on the start at I-30 Speedway and kept that position through Saturday’s SawBlade.com A-Feature with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“This is one of my favorite tracks. It’s where I started Sprint Car racing in 2008 before I ever started running ASCS, so I’ve got more laps at this track any track really,” said Covington who has once again taken over the points lead.

Covington’s 13th career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the win is a series of firsts for the Glenpool, Okla. driver despite his years around the Arkansas quarter-mile. Covington’s first career win in Speedweek competition, the win is also his first at “Hammer Hill” against the National Tour, as well as his first tour score in the state of Arkansas.

Officially leading every lap, Covington’s lead was lost at one point when J.J. Hickle worked under the No. 95 on Lap 19. Crossing over the finish line, Hickle was joined by seven more drivers before the caution lights came on for Michael Faccinto who spun racing for second after tagging an infield tire. Reverting the field back to Lap 18, that put Covington back to the point.

“Thank God for the caution because J.J. showed by the bottom,” stated Covington when asked about the near pass.

“I don’t think I would have found it on my own. I couldn’t see it, and I thought I might have seen turn four getting a little darker, but I just didn’t know where it was going to take, but fortunately, the caution came out. Good for me, bad for J.J., but that’s why that call it racing and now winning all the time, but the track was good all night considering how hot it was, and with this many cars.”

Adjusting his line on the restart, Covington was unchallenged, despite a few more cautions before the race found its conclusion. Pulling away by 1.239-seconds, second went to J.J. Hickle with Dylan Westbrook, after falling back early on, fighting back for his second podium run of the weekend. Battling viciously throughout the event, Tim Crawley held on for fourth with Brandon Hanks in fifth.

Hayden Martin from 13th made it to sixth with Ryan Bickett rolling to seventh after a multi-lap battle with Marshall Skinner, who ended up eighth. Spinning on Lap 9 while battling for sixth, Blake Hahn rebounded to a ninth-place finish. Despite the use of a provisional, Washington’s Colby Thornhill made an impressive run from 23rd to complete the top ten.

A field of 47 filled the pits at the I-30 Speedway with SCE Gaskets Heat wins going to Ryan Timms, Matt Covington, Tim Crawley, Landon Britt, Blake Hahn, and Scott Bogucki. Hoosier Tire Qualifiers were topped by Marshall Skinner, J.J. Hickle, Matt Covington, and Cody Gardner. BMRS B-Features went to Cody Gardner and Ernie Ainsworth. Provisional were utilized by Colby Thornhill, Greg Hamilton, and Paxton Gregory.

The Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products continues at Riverside International Speedway on Sunday, July 25. Racing gets underway at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Riverside International Speedway is located at 151 Legion Rd. in West Memphis, Ark. More information on the track can be found at https:// riversideinternationalspeedway .com or by calling (901) 840-1970.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021