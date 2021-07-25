DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Iowa Speedway

Sunday, Jul 25 89
DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Iowa Speedway
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

Start: 6th

Finish: 3rd

  • Gray qualified sixth for Saturday night's 150-lap event at Iowa. Gray was in the second position when the second caution of the race was displayed on lap 21.
  • On lap 26, Gray made an excellent save while battling for the lead and managed to maintain the second position.
  • During the first race break on lap 50, Gray visited pit road from second for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help the rear end of his Ford Fusion.
  • Another caution lap 85 occurred while Gray was in second and he relayed he was searching for anything he could find as he felt the track had only one groove.
  • The final break of the night occurred on lap 100 and Gray reported the more he ran down the track, the looser his No. 17 became.
  • With 30 laps to go, Gray was in the third position. He went on to finish the event in the third spot.
 

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion

Start: 5th

Finish: 6th

  • Moffitt earned the fifth qualifying spot for the Iowa Speedway race.
  • Throughout the first three early cautions in the event, Moffitt remained in the top-10.
  • At the first break, the Ford driver was ninth and visited pit road for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help his car turn better.
  • Moffitt again held a top-10 spot until the final race break with 50 laps to go. He came down pit road in eighth for service.
  • During the last 50 laps, Moffitt advanced to the sixth position where he ultimately finished the 150-lap race.
 

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion

Start: 3rd

Finish: 20th

  • Iest qualified third for the Shore Lunch 150 at Iowa Speedway.
  • On the opening lap of the race, Iest slipped back to eighth after getting stuck three-wide in the middle.
  • The first caution of the race was displayed on lap three and the California native remained eighth.
  • Iest continued to find his rhythm as the second caution came out on lap 21 with Iest still holding the eighth position.
  • On lap 27, Iest got loose and went for a spin in his Ford Fusion. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to continue on as his No. 54 was heavily damaged and was relegated to a 20th-place finish.
 

Next event: Calypso Lemonade 200 at Winchester Speedway in Winchester, Indiana on July 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

 

DGR PR

 

Speedway Digest Staff

