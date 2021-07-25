DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Iowa Speedway

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion
Start: 6th
Finish: 3rd
- Gray qualified sixth for Saturday night's 150-lap event at Iowa. Gray was in the second position when the second caution of the race was displayed on lap 21.
- On lap 26, Gray made an excellent save while battling for the lead and managed to maintain the second position.
- During the first race break on lap 50, Gray visited pit road from second for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help the rear end of his Ford Fusion.
- Another caution lap 85 occurred while Gray was in second and he relayed he was searching for anything he could find as he felt the track had only one groove.
- The final break of the night occurred on lap 100 and Gray reported the more he ran down the track, the looser his No. 17 became.
- With 30 laps to go, Gray was in the third position. He went on to finish the event in the third spot.