Powersports Veteran Steve Reed Joins Racing Winning Brands Team

Race Winning Brands (RWB), a leading manufacturer of high-performance engine components for the automotive and powersports aftermarkets, is proud to welcome industry veteran, Steve Reed, as Wiseco Powersports Brand Manager.

Reed comes to Race Winning Brands with over 22 years of experience in the powersports aftermarket. Since he was a small child, Reed has been driven by a passion for riding and racing dirt bikes, leading to him setting personal goals of establishing himself in the powersports industry. At a young age, Reed began his powersports career in distribution and quickly grew to a top performer in inside/international sales.

Most recently, Reed spent a long tenure in portfolio management where he managed 150+ brands within powersports distribution, being directly involved in consecutive off-road product portfolio launches while simultaneously maintaining long-established relationships.

“With Wiseco’s deep roots in powersports and Steve’s experience and passion for the powersports industry, this is a perfect fit for RWB,” commented Scott Highland, Race Winning Brands’ Director of Powersports. “Having a genuine interest and involvement with the segments we serve is crucial to connecting with customers on an organic level, and Steve brings extensive knowledge and drive that can help us continue to push performance in the right direction.”

2021 marks the 80th anniversary of Wiseco Performance Products, and Reed’s hire supports RWB’s ongoing efforts to adapt and grow with the evolving powersports markets while remaining true to the grassroots values of Wiseco. Reed will play a key role in both developing existing initiatives and supporting Wiseco powersports growth through product management and development, business platform and partnership support, marketing initiatives, as well as direct customer visits.

“I am excited to join Race Winning Brands as the Brand Manager of Wiseco and look forward to the challenges ahead” explained Reed. “The role I have been offered provides me with some truly great and exciting opportunities, from brand management to visiting established and future customers directly. I really enjoy the face-to-face contact in a customer’s place of business which provides the opportunity to see and listen to their needs to becoming a sustainable business partner(s). This environment, along with being at the track and trade shows for key events, is something I have greatly enjoyed over the years.”

Reed will begin his new role representing RWB and Wiseco Performance Products effective immediately.