Jaguar Land Rover commits to ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Gen3 era

Jaguar Land Rover has today officially confirmed Jaguar Racing’s long-term future to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – set to commence in the 2022/23 season.

Jaguar Racing’s race-winning motorsport operation will help Jaguar Land Rover develop new sustainable technologies and set new benchmarks in quality with its partners, and support Jaguar’s renaissance as an all-electric luxury brand from 2025.

The Formula E programme will contribute to Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy - a commitment to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036, and net zero status across supply chain, operators, and products by 2039.

Jaguar’s all-electric I-TYPE race cars have achieved four victories and 12 podiums in its 59 Formula E races and will continue to be a real-world test bed for developing world-leading technologies while pushing for points, podiums and wins on track. Jaguar Racing will continue its successful long-term technical partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering into the Gen3 era of Formula E.

The long-term commitment comes ahead of Jaguar Racing’s first race on home soil for 17 years as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns this weekend for the highly anticipated 2021 Heineken® London E-Prix double-header with action live from 14:00 BST on Channel 4 on Saturday 24 July and from 13:40 BST on Sunday 25 July.

The certified Net Zero Carbon Championship has a new venue to call home at London’s Royal Docks and a bespoke indoor/outdoor circuit – a world first in international single-seater motorsport.

The race is the first major event at ExCel London, since the venue served London as an NHS Nightingale hospital and Covid-19 vaccination centre, Saturday’s race also marks 100 days until COP26.