Caudell, CCM Racing Gearing Up for the Shore Lunch 150

This weekend, the ARCA Menards Series heads to Iowa Speedway, a 0.875-mile paved oval in Newton, Iowa for the Shore Lunch 150.

Eric Caudell and the No. 7 CCM Racing team will be competing in their fourth event of the 2021 season this weekend. This will be Caudell’s third career start at Iowa Speedway, finishing 13th and 19th in his two previous races at the track.

“Iowa is an awesome, high-bank, high-speed track that I am really looking forward to having a good-handling car at,” said Caudell. “I expect to have a good handling car under us that we can run really hard and try to compete up in the top 10.”

The No. 7 Doug Design/Chickering Concrete Ford that is being run this weekend previously raced at Kansas Speedway. Despite being less than a mile, Iowa Speedway’s characteristics make it more akin to a speedway than a traditional short track.

Crew chief Jeremy Petty has been hard at work preparing for this weekend’s race and has some optimism going into the event.

“I feel good about the car we’re taking, it’s been on the pull down machine,” said Petty. “I feel pretty good going into it. … Iowa is and always has been a multi-groove racetrack… it’s pretty fun to drive.”

Petty has three previous starts of his own at Iowa Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series as a driver.

The Shore Lunch 150 will take place on Saturday, July 14th at 9:00PM ET with coverage on MAVTV, TrackPass, and ARCARacing.com. The race will be 150 laps for 132 miles.

CCM PR