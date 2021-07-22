Fanfest to Rev up Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Weekend

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will be giving racing fans an inclusive opportunity to take a front row seat with FanFest on Thursday, August 5. FanFest is free and open to the public, and will be located on Broadway between 1st Ave. and 2nd Ave. This will be the only official Big Machine Music City Grand Prix event to take place on Broadway.





"We are thrilled to be able to kick off the weekend with this free and inclusive experience for racing fans in downtown Nashville,” Big Machine Music City Grand Prix President Chris Parker said. “The chance to get up close with the drivers and cars before the big race will be an unforgettable chance of a lifetime."





Meet several of your favorite NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers during an autograph session and pose for photos and selfies with one of more than 15 race cars that will be on display including those from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, GT America, Trans Am, Stadium SUPER Trucks and, of course, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix show car. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES team cars on display will be the No. 2 of Nashville’s Josef Newgarden and No. 12 of Will Power from Team Penske; No. 26 of Colton Herta from Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian; No. 51 of Romain Grosjean from Dale Coyne Racing with RWR; No. 18 of Ed Jones from Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan; and No. 06 of Helio Castroneves from Meyer Shank Racing.





The 30-minute autograph session, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will feature NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing; Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport; James Hinchcliffe of Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport; Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP; Max Chilton of Carlin; Jones of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan; Dalton Kellett of A.J. Foyt Enterprises; Santino Ferrucci of Rahal Letterman and Lanigan Racing; and Cody Ware of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR. This will be the only multiple-driver autograph session available for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES during the race weekend, so you don’t want to miss it.





The three-hour fan event will be highlighted by a live pit stop challenge with Chip Ganassi Racing and six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon taking on A.J. Foyt Enterprises and four-time series champ Sebastien Bourdais in side-by-side competition. The pit stop challenge will begin at 6:30 p.m. A media bullpen will

be set up on Broadway and 1

st

Ave. to capture the Pit Stop Challenge via photo and video, and interviews with drivers will be available at that location as well.





The festival opens with the Music City MINI Grand Prix, a pedal car race for kids down Broadway that begins at 4:30 p.m. All proceeds from the MINI Grand Prix will benefit the youth at Rocketown, a drop-in “student center” where marginalized teens and young people from low-income communities can find peace, purpose and possibilities. For more information or to register for the pedal car race, please visit





Thursday’s Schedule: