CARS Tour Throwback 276 Honorees Announced for 4th Annual Event at Hickory on July 31st

The 4th Annual CARS Tour “Honeywell Home Throwback 276 presented by Baker Distributing” at Hickory Motor Speedway on July 31st will see six different “throwback” celebrities of the sport honored at the series’ biggest event of the season. This year’s group is an excellent mix of short track heritage, NASCAR Cup success, and local flare.

Fans will get the opportunity to meet with these six legendary figures as part of the on-track Fan Fest autograph session beginning at 6:00 pm Saturday night. In addition, both Super Late Models and Late Model Stock divisions, will be on hand to do the same. Once the autograph session is complete, fans will be treated to stories from the past with the “Lookback with the Legends” sessions as the group reflects on the sports history with announcer, Tony Stevens.

-Scott Riggs: 208 NASCAR Cup starts, 115 Busch Series starts with 4 series wins. 60 NASCAR Truck Series starts with 5 series wins. 2002 Busch Series Rookie of the Year. 2003 Busch Series Most Popular Driver of the Year. Multi time Late Model Stock Car winner at tracks throughout the Carolinas. Riggs’ son, Layne Riggs competes full-time on the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour and is a multi-time series winner.

-David Reutimann: 235 NASCAR Cup starts with 2 series wins (Charlotte 2009, Chicago 2010), 127 Xfinity starts with 1 series win (Memphis 2007). Finished 2nd in 2007 Busch Series standings. 79 NASCAR Truck Series starts win 1 series in (Nashville 2005). 106 NASCAR All Pro series starts with 3 series wins (South Boston 2002, Greenville 2002, Southern National 2002). Finished second in All Pro Series points in 2002 as well. Drove for NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip in the NASCAR Truck Series before eventually moving to the Cup Series to driver for Darrell’s brother, Michael Waltrip. After retiring from NASCAR racing, Reutimann currently races dirt modified cars as well as builds chassis for his company Beak Built Chassis.

-Bosco Lowe: 7 NASCAR Cup starts. 133 Late Model Sportsman/Busch Series starts. One win in the ARCA Series (Cloverleaf Speedway 1984). Lowe from nearby Fairview, North Carolina made his racing debut at Hickory Motor Speedway in 1967. Lowe was most famous for his Late Model and Sportsman racing day at tracks throughout the Carolinas.

-Larry Pollard: 4 NASCAR Cup starts, 98 Busch Series starts with 1 series win (Langley 1987). A Canadian native, his win at Langley in 1987 made him the first non-American driver at the time to win a Busch Grand National race. Prior to driving, Pollard was a pit crew member for Richard Petty in the early 1980’s.

-David Green: 78 NASCAR Cup Series starts. 404 Busch Series starts with 9 series wins. 11 NASCAR Truck Series starts. Green won the 1994 Busch Series championship title driving for Bob Labonte, the father of former NASCAR star, Bobby Labonte. Green also made his Busch Series debut at Hickory Motor Speedway, the site of the Throwback 276, and has one series win at the facility in 1996. After his championship season, Green would go on to finish second in the Busch Series championship points twice (1996, 2003).

-Joe Nemechek: 674 NASCAR Cup starts with 4 series wins. 453 Busch/Xfinity Series starts with 16 series wins. 70 NASCAR Truck Series starts. Nemechek is the all-time leader in combined NASCAR series starts with 1,195. 1988 USAR Pro Cup Rookie of the Year. 1989 All Pro Series champion. 1990 Busch Series Rookie of the Year. 1992 Busch Series champion. 1992, 1993 Busch Series Most Popular driver. Joe Nemechek’s son, John Hunter Nemecheck, currently races for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Truck Series, and is a former CARS Super Late Model Tour competitor.

Tickets for the Throwback 276 presented by Baker Distributing are now on sale at www.carsracingtour.com. Tickets for the biggest event of the year are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. The Throwback 276 Mega Pack which includes: FREE weekend pit pass, general admission ticket, Throwback 276 hat, Throwback 276 shirt, and Throwback 276 spotters guide paint scheme poster is just $76 in advance only and limited to just the first 76 fans who purchase the package.

For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.

CARS PR