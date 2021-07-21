MAVTV Motorsports Network to Showcase Full Slate of Live Coverage from Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Washougal National

“The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is fortunate to have incredible partners that each share in the commitment to making this prestigious series the pinnacle of the sport,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “With its years-long history of dedicated live coverage throughout the course of the season, MAVTV does not always get the credit it deserves as the foundation of the championship’s broadcast efforts. We’re thrilled that the opportunity has arrived to put the spotlight on the network, which is solely dedicated to servicing not just motocross fans, but motorsports fans as a whole. We express our gratitude to the team at MAVTV and our partners at NBC Sports for prioritizing our fans to provide this landmark moment in the sport’s broadcast history.”



The 2021 Washougal National signifies the championship’s anticipated return to one of the sport’s most scenic venues for the first time since the 2019 season, following a forced cancellation of last year’s event.