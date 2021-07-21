DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Iowa Speedway

DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Iowa Speedway
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

  • Gray enters Iowa Speedway this weekend for his fourth start of the ARCA Menards Series season and third of five straight races with the series.
  • Last Saturday evening at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway, the young driver started and finished fourth for his second consecutive top-five finish in his two races since returning from injury.
  • The Shore Lunch 150 will be Gray's second career start at Iowa Speedway. Last July he qualified second and finished fifth in the 150-lap event.
  • While crew chief Chad Johnston has never called a race at the 7/8-mile speedway, he has called 52 races in the Cup Series at tracks shorter than one mile in length with one win, 10 top-fives and 20 top-10s.
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion

  • Moffitt enters his 11th ARCA Menards Series race of the season at Iowa on Saturday night as one of only four drivers to compete in every series event thus far.
  • The 20-year-old driver suffered his first DNF of the season last weekend at Berlin Raceway after contact with another car in the final stage caused damage to the front suspension.
  • Moffitt and crew chief Derek Smith have one previous start together at Iowa coming last season where they qualified eighth and finished 10th.
  • At tracks less than one mile in length, the Trinity, North Carolina native has sixteen career starts with three top-five and eight top-10 finishes.
Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion

  • Iest enters his sixth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East season on Saturday evening at Iowa Speedway in Newton. The race is a combination race between the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East and will serve as the fifth race of the Sioux Chief Showdown.
  • The 18-year-old driver last competed on July 3rd at Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway with the ARCA West series behind the wheel of the #54 for Naake-Klauer Motorsports. He qualified second and finished third in the 150-lap event.
  • Saturday will be the first appearance at the 7/8-mile oval for Iest.
  • In five ARCA East starts with DGR this season, the Madera, California native has four top-fives and five top-10s with three fifth-place finishes, an eighth and a second.
  • Iest currently sits third in the ARCA East series standings, 34 points behind first place and eighth in the West series standings, 19 points behind first place.
DGR PR

