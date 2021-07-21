DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Iowa Speedway

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion Iest enters his sixth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East season on Saturday evening at Iowa Speedway in Newton. The race is a combination race between the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East and will serve as the fifth race of the Sioux Chief Showdown.

The 18-year-old driver last competed on July 3rd at Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway with the ARCA West series behind the wheel of the #54 for Naake-Klauer Motorsports. He qualified second and finished third in the 150-lap event.

Saturday will be the first appearance at the 7/8-mile oval for Iest.

In five ARCA East starts with DGR this season, the Madera, California native has four top-fives and five top-10s with three fifth-place finishes, an eighth and a second.

Iest currently sits third in the ARCA East series standings, 34 points behind first place and eighth in the West series standings, 19 points behind first place.

Click here for Iest's career statistics.