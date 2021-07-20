Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Announces Mini Ride for Fall 2021

This fall, Kyle Petty will host the “Charity Ride Revival (CRR),” a one-time only, miniature version of his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America. The CRR was created in response to postponing the larger Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America until Spring 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Differing from the annual Ride, the CRR will be half the time, half the size and based at one single hotel – The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. It will also only include previous participants of the Ride. These are precautions put in place by the Ride to protect the safety of participating riders and team members. From September 21 – 23, 2021, the CRR will travel a different route each day to a unique point of interest for riders to explore and enjoy before returning to the hotel. The CRR will act as a reunion for past riders to gather again for riding and fellowship after being apart for more than two years due to the coronavirus.

Kyle Petty’s 2021 Charity Ride Revival Schedule:

Day 1, Tuesday, September 21 – National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia

in Bedford, Virginia Day 2, Wednesday, September 22 – Seneca Rocks in Seneca Rocks, West Virginia

in Seneca Rocks, West Virginia Day 3, Thursday, September 23 – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia

“With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and restrictions being lifted, we wanted to do something to get our riders back together again in a safe way; thus, the Charity Ride Revival was created as a way to do just that,” said Kyle Petty, former NASCAR driver, current NBC Sports racing analyst and founder of the Ride. “The word ‘revival’ means to bring something back to life, and in our case, it means to reactivate after being dormant for more than two years. And I, for one, am more than ready to get back out there, riding motorcycles with friends in a beautiful setting all for a great cause!”

The CRR will continue the Ride’s mission of raising funds and awareness for Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses. Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam. To date, the Ride has raised more than $19 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

For more information, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.

You can also stay up to date with Petty and the Ride on social media at the following accounts:

