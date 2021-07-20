Writing can be, and is, the key to everlasting life!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Ryan Schwab-Segoria.

What was your first car?

* My first car was a white 1994 Ford Bronco with red carpet interior. I love that car more than any other car that I’ve owned in the past or now. The speedometer capped out at 85 miles an hour, but on a good day, I could hit 90 before she started to rattle bad enough to shake my teeth. She was a great car, but at somewhere twelve miles to the gallon, it cost more to drive her than I was making.

What do you drive now?

* I drive 2017 Nissan Sentra. It actually has AC and a working radio, so it’s basically NASA to me.

What is your dream car that you wish to own?

* 1977 Blue Volkswagen Bus. It’s been my dream car for as long as I can remember.

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car?

* Absolutely. Living in California makes you realize just how much money you can drop on gas in a month. My car gets good gas mileage, but I’m still dropping thirty bucks a tank. It adds up fast. Having a battery-operated car would definitely help reduce the amount I spend on travelling.

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring?

* 11/23/63 by Stephan King. I can read that book a hundred times and still cry at the ending.

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology?

* I’m a big fan of Elon Musk for the most part. I’m pretty eager to see what SpaceX does next and I’m waiting patiently for the Hyperloop to get finished. I’m also hoping his flamethrowers will return for sale.

Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.

Be sure to follow Ryan Schwab-Segoria on social media:

Instagram: ryan_the_american

Twitter: @RyanSegoria