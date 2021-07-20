Jose Gonzalez dominates at Bandimere

Jose Gonzalez continued his standout season in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, beating back-to-back world champ Stevie “Fast” Jackson in the final round at Bandimere Speedway.

The race was the fifth event of the 2021 E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service season, and Gonzalez picked up his second straight victory and third of the season. It was the first time the NHRA Pro Mod Series raced on Thunder Mountain and Gonzalez was the last man standing.

In the finals, Gonzalez went 5.972-seconds at 236.51 mph in his ProCharger-powered Q80 Camaro to slip past Jackson. It also gave Gonzalez his fifth career win as he extended his points lead in the class.

“This car couldn’t be running better,” Gonzalez said. “This team has got this car on rails and I couldn’t ask for a better car. It’s really tough going against all these great drivers and even qualifying is just a blessing.”

Gonzalez was the only driver to make a five-second run on Sunday, doing so in the final three rounds, capped off by the quickest run of his weekend in the final round.

Jackson picked up round wins against Robert Costa and Jim Whiteley to reach the final round for the third time this season and the 20th time in his career.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service returns to action Aug. 18-22 as part of the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway at Brainerd, Minn.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)