McIntosh Dominates in POWRi At Sweet Springs; Bryson Matches Best National Feature Finish Ever

Cannon McIntosh took the lead on eight and then proceeded to dominate the final 23 laps on the way to winning the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League feature at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex, Sunday. Kaylee Bryson came home in second, with Bryant Wiedeman in third. Bryson’s finish matched the best-ever showing in a national midget feature by a woman, previously set by Bryson, Holly Shelton and Holly Hollan.

The win is McIntosh’s second in POWRi this season and his third overall national midget feature victory in 2021.

Wiedeman started the night from the pole position and immediately went to the front, with McIntosh moving up from third to second on the opening lap followed by Brent Crews, Andrew Felker, Gavan Boschele and Bryson.

McIntosh began to close quickly on Wiedeman and would eventually throw a slider at him for the lead on lap eight. From that point on, there was no catching the Bixby, Oklahoma native, as he opened up a 1.6-second lead by lap 14 and stretched it out to 2.2 seconds by lap 18. The only thing capable of slowing McIntosh down would prove to be a yellow on lap 20 that briefly bunched the field back up.

McIntosh quickly began to pull away on the restart as he checked out from the rest of the field. While he was dominating upfront, the action began to heat up behind him as Bryson moved up third on lap 20 and then proceeded to trade second back and forth with teammate Wiedeman for the final 10 laps of the event. As McIntosh opened up more than a straightaway lead, Bryson would move past Wiedeman for second coming out of turn four on the final lap for the runner-up position. Wiedeman placed third, with a pair of 13-year-olds, Gavan Boschele and Crews, placing fourth and fifth as Toyota drivers swept the top five finishing positions.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is back in action at Macon Speedway on July 31.

Quotes:

Cannon McIntosh, Dave Mac Motorsports: “It’s good to get our second POWRi win of the season. It’s always a good feeling. These guys race really hard. I followed Wiedeman for a while, then I just went with my instincts and went up high. Congrats to everyone on this team, who do an amazing job. And hats off to my dad who puts so much work into this team. We had a challenging week. We’ve been really fast, but just haven’t had much luck. Thanks to Toyota, Mobil 1, everyone that’s involved with this team. We couldn’t build this car without those guys.”

Kaylee Bryson, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “Last night we got third, this time we got second. I just wish we had one more night of racing to get that win. I have to thank Toyota, JBL and everyone on this Keith Kunz Motorsports team. The top side was really the place to be. I just wish we could have started a little further up.”

