DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Berlin Raceway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion
Start: 6th
Finish: 9th
- Moffitt qualified seventh for the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 in his Clean Harbors Fusion.
- The Ford driver held steady in seventh for the opening 34 laps. When caution flag waved on lap 34, he brought the car down pit road for a quick adjustment on the right rear and rejoined the field in ninth.
- At the first competition caution on lap 75, the 46 was running eighth and battling forward drive off the corner. The team changed right side tires and made adjustments.
- Moffitt held the eighth position for the next 50 laps until the second competition caution when the team changed four tires and made further adjustments.
- After taking the green flag on lap 129, Moffitt made contact with another car causing steering damage to the right front. He pitted and rejoined the field in ninth, but would lose a lap to the leaders on lap 145 and pit again on lap 157 to work on the car. He made 15 more laps before the damage ultimately forced him to take the car to the garage on lap 172 and be credited with a 12th-place finish.