DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Berlin Raceway
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

Start: 4th

Finish: 4th

  • Gray qualified fourth for the 200-lap event in his first visit to Berlin Raceway. He moved into third on the opening start of the race and stayed there throughout the first stage.
  • On lap 75, the yellow flag was displayed for the first competition pit break. The team changed right side tires and made adjustments to free the car up.
  • The 16-year-old started the second stage from third, but fell to fourth on the restart. He maintained the position for the duration of the run until the next competition caution at lap 125.
  • During the caution break, the crew changed four tires and made adjustments to gear up for the final 75 laps.
  • The race went back to green on lap 129 and Gray quickly moved from fourth to third. He maintained the third position until lap 164 when he was overtaken. The Ripper Coffee Fusion ultimately came home in fourth.
  • The fourth-place finish marked Gray's second consecutive top-five in his two races back behind the wheel.
 

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion

Start: 6th

Finish: 9th

  • Moffitt qualified seventh for the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 in his Clean Harbors Fusion.
  • The Ford driver held steady in seventh for the opening 34 laps. When caution flag waved on lap 34, he brought the car down pit road for a quick adjustment on the right rear and rejoined the field in ninth.
  • At the first competition caution on lap 75, the 46 was running eighth and battling forward drive off the corner. The team changed right side tires and made adjustments.
  • Moffitt held the eighth position for the next 50 laps until the second competition caution when the team changed four tires and made further adjustments.
  • After taking the green flag on lap 129, Moffitt made contact with another car causing steering damage to the right front. He pitted and rejoined the field in ninth, but would lose a lap to the leaders on lap 145 and pit again on lap 157 to work on the car. He made 15 more laps before the damage ultimately forced him to take the car to the garage on lap 172 and be credited with a 12th-place finish.
 

Next event: Shore Lunch 150 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa on July 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

