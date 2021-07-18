DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Berlin Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion Start: 4th Finish: 4th Gray qualified fourth for the 200-lap event in his first visit to Berlin Raceway. He moved into third on the opening start of the race and stayed there throughout the first stage.

On lap 75, the yellow flag was displayed for the first competition pit break. The team changed right side tires and made adjustments to free the car up.

The 16-year-old started the second stage from third, but fell to fourth on the restart. He maintained the position for the duration of the run until the next competition caution at lap 125.

During the caution break, the crew changed four tires and made adjustments to gear up for the final 75 laps.

The race went back to green on lap 129 and Gray quickly moved from fourth to third. He maintained the third position until lap 164 when he was overtaken. The Ripper Coffee Fusion ultimately came home in fourth.

The fourth-place finish marked Gray's second consecutive top-five in his two races back behind the wheel.