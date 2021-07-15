Brody Roa Seeks Second Usac/Cra Win Of the Season Saturday at Perris – New Shirts Available

Fresh off a second-place finish two weeks ago at the Santa Maria Raceway, Brody Roa will be seeking his second USAC/CRA win of 2021 when the series visits Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night, July 17th. In addition to racing, Roa will debut his brand-new team shirts and he will have them for sale in the pits after the last event of the night.

Roa’s first win of the year came at Perris on May 22nd in the historical “Salute to Indy.” It was a memorable victory as he had to come from the back of the pack after a lap eight restart. Two weeks ago at the Santa Maria Raceway, he had to go to the back twice in the main event before finishing a close second in the 30-lapper. In addition to those two dashes from the rear of the pack, he came from last to finish third at the Bakersfield Speedway on May 8th.

“We started the year off saying we could win a lot of races if we did not have to go to the work area,” Roa laughed when talking with Dave Stall on “The Racer Radio Show” this past Sunday. “Now we are saying if we can just go to the work area one time, we can win a lot of races. We are keeping the work area in business.”

Fans who would like to listen to Roa’s interview from last Sunday can do so at the following link http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radio21/RACERRADIO210711.mp3

Going into Saturday’s race the 30-year-old has placed no worse than fifth in his last six starts. Included is the “Salute to Indy” triumph and a third at Perris, the second at Santa Maria, the third at Bakersfield, a second at Keller Auto Speedway (in the King of Thunder Bandit Series), and a fifth at Ventura (in the USAC West Coast Series). The last time “The Pride of Garden Grove” finished outside of the top five was nearly three months ago on April 24th when he was knocked out of competition early at Perris while running second.

Roa comes into Saturday’s competition second in the USAC/CRA Series point standings, 62-points out of the lead.

In addition to getting to race on Saturday, Roa and the BR Performance team are pleased to say that their new 2021 racing shirts (design below) have arrived and will be on sale at the track. Fans can purchase them during the on-track autograph session and kids candy giveaway at intermission on Saturday or in the pits after the final race. For fans who cannot make it to the track, ordering t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, beanies, baby onesies, plush blankets, jigsaw puzzles, stickers, mugs, and more is easy from the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/shop/.

