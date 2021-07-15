Connor Mosack and Jack Wood Ready for TA2 Race at Brainerd

Fresh off a win July 3 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, TeamSLR heads to the next race on the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli schedule this Sunday at Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway intent on securing a second straight TA2 victory. It was Sam Mayer who delivered the win to TeamSLR at Road America with his teammate, Connor Mosack, right in his tire tracks for the majority of the 25-lap race around the 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course. Mosack started fourth and grabbed third place on the first lap and then took second on lap eight. The 22-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, stayed there until three laps from the finish when a spin on the penultimate corner thwarted his strong drive. Mosack aims to take that speed to Brainerd, where he tested last week in preparation for Sunday’s race on the 2.5-mile, 13-turn road course located 130 miles northwest of Minneapolis. It marked one of the rare instances this season where Mosack has been able to sample a track before racing there, as 2021 is his first full season of TA2 competition, meaning that Mosack is seeing most of the tracks on this year’s calendar for the first time. Mosack will be joined at Brainerd by a true first-timer in 20-year-old Jack Wood, who is looking to burnish his racing resume with some road-course experience via the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. Wood is a fulltime driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series who made his debut in that division on May 22 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. Wood described the road-course race as an “eye-opener” as his only prior road-course experience came in go-karts and in a lone NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in 2019. The Loomis, California-native’s next Truck Series race takes place on a road course – Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International – making this weekend’s TA2 experience at Brainerd all the more valuable. Mosack and Wood will be coached by the father-and-son duo of Scott Lagasse and Scott Lagasse, Jr. They have combined to win more than 100 races and seven championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks. It’s all a part of TeamSLR’s comprehensive driver development program, which includes car-building capabilities. TeamSLR is the exclusive representative of M1 Racecars, an official TA2 constructor. It builds rolling chassis and complete Chevrolet Camaros, Ford Mustangs and Dodge Challengers for Trans Am competition. Mosack and Wood will wheel their M1 Racecars-built Chevrolet Camaros around Brainerd in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s 30th visit to the storied track where the legendary Parnelli Jones scored the first win back in 1969.