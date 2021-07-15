Sam Bird wins 2021 ABB New York City E-Prix to take Championship lead

Jaguar Racing’s Sam Bird makes it a fairytale of New York at the ABB New York City E-Prix Round 11, becoming the first driver in Formula E history to win three races at the same track

The win puts Bird top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Drivers' Championship on 81 points, with Envision Virgin Racing’s Nick Cassidy finishing second to complete good weekend for the Kiwi

Jaguar denied a one-two finish with Mitch Evans, who began the race in P2, struggling in the final laps to finish 13th

DS TECHEETAH’s Antonio Felix da Costa climbs from seventh on the grid to finish third and secure vital points, as well as the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap, heading into the final four races of the season

Envision Virgin Racing now lead the ABB FIA Formula E World Teams' Championship heading into their home race in London next time out

Da Costa’s DS teammate Jean-Eric Vergne forced an early safety car after the Frenchman failed to even emerge from the starting blocks – the double-champion unable to build on his podium finish yesterday

TAG Heuer Porsche pair Pascal Wehrlein and Andre Lotterer claim fourth and fifth place, while ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara remains firmly in the title hunt despite a poor weekend

Saturday’s race winner Maximilian Guenther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) began the race at the back of the grid but made headway to finish 10th

Racing action returns on July 24 & 25 for the London E-Prix for Rounds 12 & 13 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.