Keegan Kincaid Adds to Pro 2 Points Lead With Top Five at ERX

Despite showing plenty of the speed that has taken him to three wins already this season and earned him a checkered flag at the track last year, Friday simply wasn’t Kincaid’s day. He qualified first, and started fourth with a four-truck invert before the green flag, but would end up falling back to a disappointing 12th place on the day. Fortunately, both of Kincaid’s strongest rivals in the standings would finish behind him regardless, effectively rendering the race a wash in the championship.
Saturday was a new day, and with a re-prepped truck, things went a little more smoothly the second time around. Kincaid would start sixth and maintain position in the upper half of the field throughout the race. In the end, he’d settle into a respectable fifth place, once again beating most of his top challengers in the standings to keep the points lead in hand.