AHRMA Brings Vintage Motorcycles to Life when it Roars into WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

The AHRMA Classic MotoFest of Monterey will invade WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca July 16-18, making it the place to be for fans of vintage motorcycles.



AHRMA creates a distinctive retro flair with its event, which features road racing, vintage motocross, observed trials, cross country, dirt track racing and even sidecars. The event will include a swap meet, bike show, cycle corral (which includes a track walk and parade lap) and much more.



The AHRMA Classic MotoFest of Monterey includes classes for motorcycles spanning pre-World War II up to modern single, twin and triple-cylinder and electric-powered racers. It’s more common to see some of these bikes in museums, but AHRMA events are a unique opportunity for moto lovers of all ages to watch and enjoy.



“We are looking forward to welcoming AHRMA to our wonderful venue,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “This event creates a family-friendly atmosphere at both our race track and camping sites, and is something everyone can enjoy.”



In addition to all the great activities an AHRMA event is known for, this year’s event will feature something special. On both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a classic motorcycle display in honor of the late Dick Mann.



Mann was a two-time winner of the American Motorcyclist Association Grand National Championship. He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 1993, and the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1998. He was one of the few riders to ride motocross as well as dirt flat tracks, TT (tourist trophy) and road racing.



The display will be in garages 23 and 24 of the Paddock and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. At 11 a.m. on Saturday, there will be Laps of Honor taken to celebrate the life of Mann.



On Saturday night at 7 p.m., entrants and fans can sit back, relax and enjoy the movie “On Any Sunday” that will be shown in the Paddock, accompanied by a food truck dinner.



Gates open at 7 a.m. all three days, with various practice sessions, races and autograph sessions taking place throughout the day. A full schedule of events, along with a helpful map for fans, can be found here. Families are encouraged to come out and enjoy all the festivities and get some fresh air and sunshine.



A full array of affordable tickets that start as low as $20 for Friday are on sale and can be found here. Children 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.



For information on camping at the beautiful Laguna Seca Recreation Area, call the Tickets and Accommodations Office at (831) 242-8200 from Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.