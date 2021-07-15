Local Team Making Michelin Pilot Challenge Debut at Lime Rock

AutoTechnic Racing is looking for a little home cookin’ when the team makes its IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge debut this weekend at Lime Rock Park. Based in New Milford, Connecticut and boasting a pair of Connecticut drivers, the team has entered the No. 52 AutoTechnic Racing BMW M4 GT4 to race in Saturday’s Lime Rock Park 120 on the road course in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Attilio Albani and Elivan Goulart will co-drive the No. 52 BMW in the Grand Sport (GS) class. Each has one previous Michelin Pilot Challenge start, Albani in 2011 and Goulart in 2012. While AutoTechnic is making its Michelin Pilot Challenge debut, the team has extensive experience racing BMWs in other series.

“I’m very excited to have this opportunity to drive alongside my co-driver and friend Attilio with AutoTechnic Racing in the highly competitive GS class,” said Goulart, who also made a single start in IMSA’s top-tier series – the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – in 2012. “We both are looking forward to being in a familiar paddock with a competitive and local team for our race at Lime Rock Park.”

Albani is just as excited as his teammate for the opportunity.

“Expanding my driving into GT4 with the BMW M4 is exciting, and along with my long-trusted co-driver Elivan makes it easy.” Albani said. “We’re both looking forward to a great weekend at Lime Rock Park.”

The Michelin Pilot Challenge schedule for Lime Rock includes two Friday practice sessions ahead of qualifying at 4:20 p.m. ET that same day. The two-hour race starts at 11:05 a.m. Saturday, with live coverage on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass and IMSA Radio. The NBCSN race telecast airs at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.