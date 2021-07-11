DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Elko Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion Start: 3rd Finish: 5th Gray qualified third for the Menards 250 in his first race back from injury since Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.

The first caution flag waved on lap 23 followed by another yellow on lap 46 with the Ford driver riding in fourth. He advanced to the third position on lap 70 and took command of second on lap 86.

The first competition caution happened on lap 100 and the team would pit for two tires, fuel and adjustments to free up the car.

The No. 17 restarted second on lap 105 and maintained that position for the duration of the second stage of the race until the second competition caution waved on lap 175.

After taking four tires and fuel under the caution, Gray restarted in second with 70 laps remaining. A quick caution on lap 185 put the Ford Performance Fusion in third and on the next restart he locked up the tires entering turn one and fell to fifth.

A late race yellow set up a three lap shootout to the finish with Gray in fourth. A chaotic battle for the top four positions left the driver with no choice but to lift and settle for a fifth-place finish.