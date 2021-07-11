Gus Dean scores back-to-back Carolina Pro Late Model victories at Franklin County Speedway

Follow on Social Media: For more on Gus Dean, please visit GusDean.com, like him on Facebook (Gus Dean Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@GusDean).



Practice: Second



Qualified: Fifth



Finish: First; Running (100 | 100 laps completed)



Gus Dean Quote: “I can’t thank the DLP Motorsports team enough for bringing me a great race car. I just could control it when I wanted to, bring it to where I wanted to on the track. They told me to go ahead and take it to the front and I did. I thought it might have been a little early.



“When I heard them catching back up a little bit, I could push it a little harder and open the gap back up.



“We really betted on there not being a caution tonight. As long as I had a big enough gap it was going to be really hard for them to catch me. I don’t know if I saved enough of the tires if there were a caution, they might have had something for me.



“The guys at DLP brought me an awesome car again this weekend. Had a blast running it. Love this track, love this team, love this car. It was a fun night all around.”



Next Up: Orange County (N.C.) Speedway on Sat., Aug. 28, 2021, in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series.



Gus Dean PR