Eddie Tafoya Jr. Takes Sixth in Doug Fort Memorial at the Santa Maria Raceway

2019 USAC/CRA and USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series Rookie of the Year Eddie Tafoya Jr., took home a hard earned sixth-place finish last Saturday in the “12th Annual Doug Fort Memorial” at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish came hot on the heels of a career best fourth place finish in the series two weeks earlier at Perris Auto Speedway.

Saturday’s track had a lot of character and proved to be a challenge for the 22-teams on hand. Twenty-one of the cars turned in qualifying laps. Tafoya flew around the 1/3-mile banked clay oval with a time of 14.739. That was good for sixth quickest on the night and his third best qualifying effort of the year. The two times he ended up with better qualifying results came at Perris Auto Speedway in May and June.

Tafoya followed up qualifying by starting fifth on a track that was proving hard to pass on in his 10-lap heat. When the checkered flag ended that race, he was sixth.

The key for the main event for all the competitors was not to get consumed by the ruts in turns one and two. That is just what Tafoya did in the yellow flag plagued race. Starting on the inside of the fifth row in ninth, he advanced one spot forward by the end of the first circuit and he was up to sixth on lap five. The Chino Hills, California driver patiently worked his way up to fifth by the end of the ninth lap and stayed there through the middle portion of the race.

With about five laps to go, Tafoya slipped back to seventh, but a last lap pass netted him sixth place and his best finish on the San Luis Obispo County track. That result gives him three top-10 finishes in his last four starts in the tough USAC/CRA Series. The only time he did not finish in the top 10 in that stretch was at the May 22nd race at Perris when he ran out of fuel while in second during the closing laps.

The recent string of good runs is not only evident on the track, but it also shows in the USAC/CRA championship standings. In the last three races, Tafoya has hurdled 15 drivers to move up from 29th to a tie for 14th.

Things are about to get busy for the Specialty Fasteners #51T team. Beginning with the July 17th race at Perris, there will be 14 races in the next four months. Up to this point in the year, there were only eight races scheduled in the four months leading up to July.

The 2021 Team Tafoya shirts are proving to be very popular with fans. You can meet the driver and his crew in the pits after any of the upcoming USAC/CRA races and pick up a shirt while you are down there. For those who cannot make it to the track, contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. on his Instagram or Facebook page and he will be able to take your order and ship a shirt to you.

Eddie Tafoya PR