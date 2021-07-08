Rick Ware Racing to Field a Car in the NASCAR Pinty's Series for 2021

Rick Ware Racing will field a NASCAR Pinty’s Series entry for this years 2021 season. Piloting the No. 51 is the defending series champion, Andrew Ranger. The first race of this new partnership will take place at the season opening event at Sunset Speedway on August 1, 2021.



Ranger, the Roxton Pond, Quebec native, is one of the most successful drivers in the series. He owns series records for wins (22) and poles (22) and won the inaugural NASCAR Pinty's Series championship in 2007. He also became the first owner of multiple titles when he took home top honors after the 2009 season. Ranger has also made a handful of starts in the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Cup Series.



Ranger said, "I am very excited to be back in the Pinty Series racing for a championship again with Rick Ware Racing. I sat out last year because of COVID, and can't wait to get back to my winning ways this year. I look forward to working with Rick and his team and making this a successful year!"



Team owner Rick Ware said, "When the opportunity arose to partner with Andrew in the Pinty’s Series, it was a total no brainer. We want to continue to expand our racing programs to multiple disciplines across the world. Andrew is a world class driver, and we look forward to competing at the highest level for the Pinty’s Series championship."



In addition to running full-time in the NASCAR Pinty's Series, Ranger will also run at New Hampshire Motor Speedway next weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, piloting the Rick Ware Racing No. 17 entry. An announcement will come later next week on sponsorship in both the Pinty and Xfinity Series races.



The first race of the season is set to take place at Sunset Speedway on Sunday August 1st, 2021. For more information about Rick Ware Racing, please visit www.WareRacing.com

RWR PR