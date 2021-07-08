Rev up Nashville – 30 Days Until Green Flag for Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

STELLAR MUSIC LINEUP – The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix also will be delivering its own on-site music festival with several prominent country music entertainers throughout the weekend. ACM/CMA award-winning artist Jon Pardi was recently announced to further bolster the weekend line-up as the headliner for the evening of Saturday, Aug. 7, (8:30 p.m.) that also includes Tim Dugger (5 p.m.). Brooks & Dunn will headline the Wesley Financial Group Freedom Friday concert (Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.) that will include special guests Jamey Johnson, Vince Neil, Tyler Farr and more. The weekend culminates Sunday, Aug. 8, with a live Grand Ole Prix show from the venue at 7 p.m. featuring Alan Jackson along with Justin Moore, Riley Green, Danielle Bradbery and Callista Clark. The concerts will take place on the Main Stage, which is adjacent to the Fan Zone and sponsor display area near the pedestrian bridge. All concerts are included with individual tickets and three-day passes.





ENTRY LIST – The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is expecting the season’s second-largest NTT INDYCAR SERIES field, trailing only the traditional 33-car field for the fabled Indianapolis 500. The event is expecting 28 or more cars and that entry list, which includes such notables as Nashville’s two-time series champion Josef Newgarden and six-time champ Scott Dixon, would surpass the 26 at last week’s race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The most notable addition to the fulltime competitors for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will be reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves. Castroneves, driving the No. 06 Transcard Honda for Meyer Shank Racing, will be making his first start since winning his record-tying fourth Indy 500 in May. It also will be his first temporary street circuit race since competing on the streets of Toronto in July of 2017.





TRACK BUILD – The buildout of the 2.17-mile track layout in downtown Nashville will begin Sunday. The crews will work from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. for 18 consecutive days to complete the build, which includes installing 2,000 barriers and fence panels in 12-foot sections along the course. The build will start on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, the part of the course that stretches across the Cumberland River. Most recently, 1,200 linear feet of 18-foot wide concrete pit boxes were completed and pit lane was repaved in the parking lots of Nissan Stadium. Street closures will not begin until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.





RACE LENGTH – The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for 80 laps on the 2.17-mile layout. The competitors will run 173.6 miles on the temporary street circuit.





NEW SERIES ADDED – The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has added a fourth racing series to join the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, SRO GT America powered by AWS and Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. Robby Gordon’s SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will join the fray with action throughout the weekend. The series has identically prepared, high-horsepower off-road trucks that will run on the street circuit but with the addition of ramps for added excitement. The series’ lineup features Gordon and his son Max, Sheldon Creed, Matt Brabham, Greg Biffle and Arie Luyendyk Jr. The high-flying series will conduct practice and qualifying Friday with races Saturday and Sunday.





FULL HOUSE – Ticket sales for the inaugural event have been brisk with all temporary hospitality suite structures sold out and the majority of grandstands sold out. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix recently added another grandstand and put a limited amount of reserved grandstand and general admission single-day tickets on sale Tuesday. General admission single-day tickets start at $35 (Friday), $65 (Saturday) and $85 (Sunday). VIP options such as the exclusive NetJets Club RPM, Founders Club, and East Side Club presented by Michelob Ultra remain available. All tickets will be digital with scan in-and-out privileges to visit all Nashville has to offer. The venue grounds will be a cashless environment with the NFL clear bag policy in effect at entry. For ticket information, please visit https://musiccitygp.com/ticket s . For fans who cannot attend in person, the race will air on NBCSN at 4:30pm CT.





SPECIAL VISIT – Castroneves will be visiting Nashville on Friday, July 16, to preview the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix with local media, which will include a visit to the Martha O’Bryan Center that empowers children, youth and adults in poverty to transform their lives through work, education, employment and fellowship. Keep an eye out for a media alert with full details of the visit.