Brody Roa Comes From the Back Again for Another Usac/Cra Podium Finish

For the third time in less than two months, Southern California sprint car star Brody Roa came from the back of the pack to a podium finish in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series last Saturday night. The latest run through the field took place at the Santa Maria Raceway where he finished second. It was different from the previous two charges from the back as this time he had to do it twice!

While Roa would prefer not having to go to the back, his epic charges have not only caught the attention of sprint car fans at the track, but of fans watching live around the world on the Flo Racing website as well. The first of his three charges through the field came at the Bakersfield Speedway on May 8th when he had to restart at the back and came all the way forward to finish third. Two weeks later at Perris Auto Speedway, the Garden Grove, California based racer came from last to etch his name on the winner’s ledger of the historic “Salute To Indy.” Therefore, nobody should have counted him out when he had to restart at the back at Santa Maria. But the thought of him doing it twice in one race seemed preposterous.

For the 30-lap feature on a track surface that was rougher than the series had seen in years, the 30-year-old was starting on the outside of the third row in sixth. Disaster seemed to strike on the sixth lap when a rock broke a brake line on the brilliant green #91R. Roa slowed on the track and the yellow flag came out. He immediately rolled to the work area where the Zac Bozonich led pit crew made repairs on the brake line and sent him back on his way. However, he did not even make it 100-feet! The push truck bumping Roa off for the restart ran over his left rear flattening the tire. Once again, the crew jumped into action, got the tire changed and sent him back onto the track.

With the bad luck out of the way for the moment, Roa started at the back of the pack. Within three laps he was already back up to the ninth spot but then disaster struck again. This time he got mixed up with a car he was trying to pass and they both slid to a stop in turn four. Another yellow flag came out and another trip to the back was in order. Coming from the back once in a race is tough enough, but doing it twice is nearly out of the question. That is, it is nearly out of the question unless your name is Brody Roa.

By the time there were ten-laps to go in the race, “The Pride of Garden Grove” was back to 10th. Five laps later he was fourth and the fan’s reaction clearly showed that he was their main focus. Disaster nearly struck again when the third-place car hit a rut and bobbled in turn one. Roa tried to drive under the car in turn two. They made contact sending the 91R into the air. Fortunately, when all four tires were back on the ground, he kept on going, but a yellow flag before the lap could be completed sent him back to fourth.

The final restart of the race saw Roa head to the outside where he took over the third-place spot coming off turn two on the next to last lap. One lap later he again went to the outside where few others dared to venture on the night. The move again paid off as he raced into the second-place spot on the back chute and maintained that position to the checkered. Although he did not win the race, when he pulled his helmet off on the front straight after the checkered, many in the crowd chanted, “Brody, Brody, Brody.”

Earlier in the night, and with less drama, Roa outqualified the 22-car field with a lap of 14.003. That was more than a half second faster than the second quickest qualifier. It was his second fast time of the season. He backed up the qualifying effort with a win in the first heat race.

Heading into the next USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Perris Auto Speedway on July 17th, Roa will come into the event second in the championship standing some 62-points out of first.

The 91R team will take this weekend off from the track but will be going over the car and getting it ready for the July 17th date. Also this weekend, on Sunday afternoon, Roa will be one of Dave Stall's guests on "The Racer Radio Show." The show airs from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. PDT and Roa will come on at 3:30.

