NBC Sports Delivers Its Most-Watched Ntt Indycar Series Start Ever

NBC Sports is off to its most-watched NTT INDYCAR Series season ever in 2021 – delivering its most-watched races ever on NBC and numerous viewership milestones on NBCSN.

Through nine races (6 NBC, 3 NBCSN), the 2021 NTT INDYCAR Series has produced a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.582 million viewers, marking NBC Sports’ most-watched start to an INDYCAR season ever, and up 30% vs. last year’s comparable coverage (1.213 million).

Additional viewership records and milestones for the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES on NBC and NBCSN:

Last weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on July 4 on NBC averaged a TAD of 1.303 million viewers, marking NBC’s most-watched INDYCAR race ever, excluding the Indianapolis 500, and the most-watched Mid-Ohio race since 2008;

Mid-Ohio supplanted the season-opening race on the Streets of St. Petersburg, which averaged 1.225 million viewers to rank as the most-watched afternoon race on NBC to that point, and was the most-watched Grand Prix of St. Petersburg since 2016;

This year’s Indianapolis 500 on NBC drew a TAD of 5.581 million viewers to rank as NBC Sports’ most-watched INDYCAR race ever and the most-watched Indy 500 since 2016;

The REV Group Grand Prix at Road America on June 20 on NBCSN averaged a TAD of 807,000 viewers to rank as NBCSN’s third most-watched INDYCAR race on record and the most-watched on cable since 2016.

Through three races, the 2021 NTT INDYCAR Series on NBCSN has produced a TAD of 530,000 viewers, up 59% vs. 2020 and up 38% vs. 2019, to rank as the network’s best-ever start to an INDYCAR season.

Following are the Top 10 markets for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on NBC and NBCSN through nine races in 2021:

Rank Market HH Rating 1 Indianapolis 5.96 2 Dayton, OH 2.22 3 Cincinnati 2.19 4 Knoxville 2.07 T-5 Fort Myers 2.05 T-5 Columbus, OH 2.05 7 Louisville 1.98 8 Greenville 1.68 9 Nashville 1.55 10 Sacramento 1.53

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns on Sunday, August 8, at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with the inaugural running of the Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville, Tenn.

