Alina Loibnegger wins the Lady Cup with Solaris Motorsport

Alina Loibnegger conquered on the iconic track of Brands Hatch her first Lady Cup in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. After three consecutive second places, the young Austrian driver has won the special trophy in the second race of the English weekend, while in Race 1 brought at home the third spot on the Rookie trophy. In the EuroNASCAR 2 Divisions Pierluigi Veronesi, at the wheel of the Double V Racing Ford Mustang and prepared by Solaris Motorsport, grabbed the overall Top10 in all the sessions of the NASCAR UK GP.



At her debut in the EuroNASCAR 2 Division, Alina Loibnegger keeps to grew up and to fight with the other protagonists of the series. After a huge battle for the win in the Saturday's Race 1, the Austrian driver got the victory in the last race of the weekend: "This weekend I was able to learn a lot again! On Saturday I finished to secure P3 in the Rookie Trophy and on Sunday, after a not so good start, I was still P1 in the Lady Trophy! The team did an amazing job and I'm proud to be part of Solaris Motorsport!"

The Brands Hatch event has been the first one for the Pescara-based team without its "captain" Francesco Sini. Driver and team manager, since 2 years Sini is one of the star of the EuroNASCAR PRO Division, but this time he had to give up the English stage to stay with his wife, waiting for the birth of the little "Ringhio". Despite the absence on the “battlefield", Sini followed step by step the team from home…applying the smart working to the motorsport. “It has been a strange experience and quite difficult. Seeing the others racing while you are home is always difficult, managing the team in distance is even tougher. I should admit anyway that this time I’m so happy and I can’t wait for the new Sini baby birth. I’m really proud of the achievements of my team in Brands Hatch, it was difficult but they managed to bring back home excellent results. It's like when parents let their children alone for the first time in a trip. Don’t worry , I will be back next round with my helmet and racing suit. I miss so much my Camaro!"



The Italian team is also managing the service for the #27 Mustang of Pierluigi Veronesi fielded by Double V Racing. The young Italian driver has been one of the fastest drivers of the EuroNASCAR 2 Division and only an unlucky qualifying session stolen to Veronesi a deserved podium. The black & yellow #27 Mustang showed all weekend the performance of the first row drivers, finishing in the Top10 both in qualifying and in the two races.

Next NASCAR Whelen Euro Series round are scheduled in Most, Czech Republic, next 28th and 29th August.

Solaris Motorsport PR