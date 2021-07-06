ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Elko Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion After being sidelined from competition for 13 weeks, Gray will make his second ARCA Menards Series start of the season on Saturday night at Elko (Minn.) Speedway. His last race with the national series was at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March where he finished ninth.

The Ford Performance driver also has a pair of third-place finishes with the ARCA East series in February at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway and Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola.

The Menards 250 will be the first ever start at the 3/8-mile oval for both Gray and crew chief Chad Johnston.

Saturday will begin a stretch of five straight weeks of racing for the 16 year old. He will follow the ARCA Menards Series schedule through Watkins Glen, where he intends to do double duty with ARCA and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

