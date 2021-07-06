ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Elko Speedway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion
- Moffitt enters his ninth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Saturday evening at Elko (Minn.) Speedway.
- The North Carolina native collected his fourth top-five of the season two weeks at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway with a fifth-place effort.
- Moffitt's streak of top-10 finishes stands at seven heading into this weekend. With four top-fives and seven top-10s, the No. 46 Fusion remains in third in the series standings for the ARCA Menards Series and the Sioux Chief Showdown.
- Similar to teammate Taylor Gray and his crew chief, Moffitt and Derek Smith will be making their first appearances at Elko as well.
