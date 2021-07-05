Hezemans crowned king at Brands Hatch

Loris Hezemans was able to give his perfect season start of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series a fine follow-up during rounds 3 and 4 of this championship at the English circuit of Brands Hatch. With a second place in Saturday's race and his 10th victory in the NWES on Sunday, he strengthened his leading position in the championship.

The weekend did not go entirely smoothly. During Friday practice Loris lacked speed in his #7 Ford Mustang and in consultation with the Hendriks Motorsport team it was decided to change the setup of the car to the winning setup of Valencia. That this was the right decision was proven on Saturday morning with a second place during qualifying.

During race 1, Hezemans was able to put pressure on Day, who started from pole, but quickly showed that overtaking is very difficult on this English circuit. With the fastest lap in his pocket, and thus the pole position for Sunday's race, Hezemans decided to save tires and drive home a second place safely. That this was a good choice became clear on Sunday. Starting from first position on the grid, Hezemans, despite several neutralizations, was able to get checkerd flag at the end and crowned himself the king of Brands Hatch on Sunday.

Loris Hezemans

“Very happy with the turnaround of the weekend and to end it with a win and a pole position. We struggled in FP1 and FP2, then we took a gamble to completely change our set up to what we were running in Valencia, after that we straight away had the speed, Saturday I tried to put pressure on Alon in the beginning of the race, but as soon as I saw he was pulling away I decided to drive as smooth as I could to save my tyres for race 2. Overall it was a great weekend, a big thank you goes to my team Hendriks Motorsport for a great preperation as well as my sponsors, Eurol, MOMO, Timezone, and Hezeberg systems. Lastly I would like to thank my family for their support during my races.”.

In the championship, Hezemans now leads by 20 points. The first next race of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be held at the end of August in the Czech town of Most.