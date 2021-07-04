How do you start your day?

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Jennifer Gagnon.

What was your first car? Hyundai Tiburon

What do you drive now? Land Rover Discovery

What is your dream car that you wish to own? McLaren

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? No

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? All of them! That’s the beauty of having ebooks! Haha

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I am not a supporter of this type of technology. I feel as though there is no need for human alteration via AI. I could go on and on about the reasons why, but I’ll leave it at this. Once you allow AI into your body, how will you know if you are controlling you, or the system is controlling you?!??





