Sammy Smith Celebrates Fourth of July Weekend with CARS Tour $20,000 Win at Jennerstown

Sammy Smith finished second a season ago in the inaugural CARS Tour American Freedom 300 at Jennerstown Speedway. Saturday night he made it one spot better and took home the $20,000 winner’s check and the eagle trophy, capturing his first career CARS Super Late Model Tour victory.

Smith won by a large gap at the checkered flag, but it was far from easy for the Johnston, Iowa driver, as he had to hold off the field on multiple restarts in the final fifteen laps to secure the win.

Garrett Hall from Scarborough, Maine made his fans in New England proud coming away with a runner up finish after slicing through the field on a late race wreck on a restart in the closing laps. Hall, who finished fifth at Hickory earlier this season, was solid all night long running in the top ten before capitalizing the moment at the end of the race.

Corey Heim rounded out the podium after leading a large portions of laps. Heim had to bounce back from an incident between him and Terry Senneker in the final forty laps. Heim was squeezed into the back stretch wall by Senneker’s #37 machine after a restart, which resulted in Heim returning the favor, sending Senneker hard into the outside retaining wall the very next turn.

After the incident with Heim and Senneker fans were treated to hard racing throughout the field which resulted in several cautions. Those caution laps along with team’s various different pit strategies for tires a fuel saw misfortune for many. Several drivers such as Matt Craig, Corey Heim, and Derek Griffith ran out of fuel in the closing laps.

Those incidents matched with picture perfect restarts each and every time by Sammy Smith allowed the youngster to hold the top spot before finally getting a green flag run to finish the night and pull away by 1.267 seconds at the finish line.

CARS PR