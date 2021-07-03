First Pole Positions at Brands Hatch for Alon Day and Advait Deodhar

It was a morning of first timers in Qualifying for the NASCAR GP of UK at the 1.94-kilometer Indy Circuit of Brands Hatch. CAAL Racing’s Alon Day grabbed his 13th career Pole Position, his very first at the British venue, while his teammate Advait Deodhar will start from the pole for the first time in his career in EuroNASCAR 2. Day beat 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Champion Loris Hezemans by a mere 0.097 seconds. Deodhar was 0.192 seconds quicker than Tobias Dauenhauer.



Alon Day mastered Brands Hatch



10 times has Alon Day competed in the EuroNASCAR PRO at the Brands Hatch Circuit so far in his career and won thrice but never has been on pole – until today. The CAAL Racing driver clocked a 48.903-lap to grab his first ever Pole Position at the Indy Circuit ahead of Valencia double winner Loris Hezemans in the #7 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang. The gap? Just 0.097 seconds.





DF1 Racing’s Nicolo Rocca followed in third. The Italian was 0.389 seconds slower than Day at the top of the standings. After scoring his first ever NWES podium in Valencia, Sebastiaan Bleekemolen is again on fire: The Dutchman ended up fourth ahead of Day’s teammate Gianmarco Ercoli, who not only closed the top-5 but also topped the Junior Trophy standings.



Reigning EuroNASCAR 2 Champion Vittorio Ghirelli followed in sixth at the wheel of his Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang, while new DF1 Racing driver Alexander Graff finished seventh. Enjoying his home race, Alex Sedgwick was eighth ahead of Federic Gabillon and Giorgio Maggi, who completed the top-10 of the 21-car field at the NASCAR GP UK. Henri Tuomaala topped the Challenger Trophy standings in 14th. The session was red flagged two minutes before the end as Igor Romanov got stuck in the gravel.



Deodhar gets maiden pole before the rain



Advait Deodhar scored his first ever NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Pole Position today at Brands Hatch. The Indian, who’s living in London, clocked a 49.918-lap and beat Tobias Dauenhauer by 0.192 seconds. Deodhar had some help from the skies as rain started to fall right around the half-time of the 30-minute session. NWES rookie Miguel Gomes spun with his slick tires and triggered a short red flag period.





As the session resumed, the track prevented teams and drivers from driving faster laps so a lot of V8 engines stayed quiet until the end. Only Michael Bleekemolen and Yevgen Sokolovskiy tried out their cars on wet tires. DF1 Racing’s Justin Kunz was third quickest ahead of the impressive EuroNASCAR 2 rookie Alberto Panebianco at the wheel of the #89 Not Only Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro. The Italian also topped the Rookie Trophy standings.



42 Racing’s Fracesco Garisto completed the top-5 with a 0.594-gap from the pole setter. Valencia double winner Martin Doubek followed in sixth ahead of Max Lanza and Simon Pilate. Pierluigi Veronesi and Sokolovskiy, who led the Legend Trophy standings, closed the top-10. Alina Loibnegger beat Arianna Casoli in the battle for the best starting position in the Lady Trophy.



On Saturday, two races are on the schedule: EuroNASCAR PRO will start at 1:43 pm CET, while EuroNASCAR 2 Round 3 will follow at 4:48 CET. All races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media plattform – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR