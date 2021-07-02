Alon Day and Tobias Dauenhauer lead Free Practice at Brands Hatch

The NASCAR GP UK at the iconic Brands Hatch Indy Circuit is finally underway. Alon Day and Tobias Dauenhauer topped the standings of the combined Free Practice results. On Friday, two 30-minute Free Practice sessions for each championship opened the second race weekend of the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. From Saturday on, fans will be allowed on the grandstand of the eighth edition of the American SpeedFest.



EuroNASCAR PRO: Alon Day the man to beat?



Alon Day clocked a 49.418-lap at the wheel of the #88 CAAL Racing Chevrolet Camaro on the compact 1.9-kilometer layout of Brands Hatch. The Israeli and reigning NWES Champion is keen to strike back after Loris Hezemans won both opening EuroNASCAR PRO races at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in May. The Ashdod native was 0.230 seconds faster than his teammate Gianmarco Ercoli, who topped the Junior Trophy standings.



EURONASCAR PRO RESULTS: PRACTICE | FINAL PRACTICE



Ercoli faced some technical issues in the first Free Practice but the Italian powerhouse under the direction of Luca Canneori managed to provide the young talent a fast race car for the second session. Valencia double winner and 2019 NWES Champion Hezemans followed in third at wheel of the #7 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang. Reigning EuroNASCAR 2 Champion and Hezemans’ teammate Vittorio Ghirelli was fourth ahead of the other Hendriks car of Giorgio Maggi. EuroNASCAR returnee Alex Sedgwick ended up sixth at his home track. The Brit is piloting the #24 NBA 2K Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro this weekend.



After scoring his first overall NWES podium, Sebastiaan Bleekemolen seems to have had a breakthrough: the Dutchman was seventh fastest while Brands Hatch veteran Frederic Gabillon, who boasts 14 starts at the British venue, finished eighth. His teammate Ulysse Delsaux and new DF1 Racing member Alexander Graff closed the top-10. The top-9 were separated by less than one second highlighting the tight competition and the high level of Europe’s official NASCAR series. The fastest Challenger Trophy driver was Henri Tuomaala in 14th ahead of Yevgen Sokolovskiy in 15th.



EuroNASCAR 2: Dauenhauer beats Doubek by centimeters



In Free Practice, the EuroNASCAR 2 driver proved that the championship battle is tighter than ever before: 2020 runner-up Tobias Dauenhauer ended up first with a 50.410-lap at the 1,9 kilometers long Indy Track of Brands Hatch. He beat Valencia double winner and his Hendriks Motorsport teammate Martin Doubek by just 0.041 seconds. The top-10 of the EuroNASCAR 2 Championship was separated by exactly seven tenths of a second.



EuroNASCAR 2 RESULTS: PRACTICE | FINAL PRACTICE



DF1 Racing’s Simon Pilate followed in third taking advantage of the momentum he built with a solid season opener in Valencia. Advait Deodhar, who topped a free practice session for the first time in his career earlier in the day, was fourth ahead of Max Lanza, who was fastest in the Legend Trophy standings at the wheel of his CAAL Racing Chevrolet Camaro. Double V Racing’s Pierluigi Veronesi ended up in a solid sixth place.



Vladimiros Tziortzis ended up seventh after a solid afternoon. Driving for Not Only Motorsport, Leevi Lintukantu was eighth and topped the Rookie Trophy standings. His teammate Naveh Talor followed in ninth ahead of 42 Racing’s Francesco Garisto, who closed the top-10. Arianna Casoli ended up 19th and therefore led the Lady Trophy standings ahead of NWES rookie Alina Loibnegger in the #12 Solaris Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro.



On Saturday and Sunday, 4,000 fans will be allowed trackside each day. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media channels – YouTube, Facebook and Twitch – and as well as on Motorsport.tv. All important information is available on www.EuroNASCAR.com.

NWES PR