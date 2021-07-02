Elko (MN) Speedway ARCA Race Just Over 1 Week Away

After a one-year hiatus, the full-bodied stock cars of the ARCA Menards Series return to Elko Speedway on Saturday, July 10 for the Menards 250.

The ARCA Menards Series competes at a wide range of venues, from the 2.66-mile high-banked Talladega Superspeedway, to road courses, one-mile dirt tracks and paved short tracks. Elko Speedway, at 0.375 miles in length, is the shortest track on the series’ 2021 schedule.

The ARCA Menards Series has had a very eventful 2021 season, with two stand alone performers dominating above all other competitors. Corey Heim and Ty Gibbs have been in a back and forth battle all year, beating and tearing their way to number one and two in points.

That rough and exciting racing will surely be on display at one of the tightest and shortest racetracks on the schedule. Both drivers will look to pull away from each other and the rest of the field at the almost halfway point of the season.

Joining the ARCA Menards series will be three local divisions of racing. Late Models, Thunder Cars, and Power Stocks will show off their skills around their home track before the stars of the ARCA series take the reins.

The Menards 250 will feature a full day of on-track activity starting with one hour of practice for the ARCA Menards Series at 3:30 pm local time, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 5:30 pm local, local division feature races at 6 pm local, and a 45-minute on-track autograph session at 7:45 pm local. The night’s 250-lap feature event will go green shortly after 9 pm local time.