Liberty 100 at Land of Legends Raceway Postponed until Tuesday, July 20

Overnight rains and more showers during the day forced the Super DIRTcar Series Liberty 100 at Land of Legends Raceway to be postponed until Tuesday, July 20. Track crews attempted to pump the water out of the speedway this morning but received more rain as that happened.

Super DIRTcar Series and Land of Legends Raceway officials are excited to reschedule the premier dirt track event, giving fans the opportunity to see the best Big Block Modified drivers in the country. The Empire Super Sprints will also be on the card as originally scheduled.

The next Super DIRTcar Series race is Tuesday, July 6 at Ransomville Speedway for the annual Summer Nationals. Tickets are available at the track or race fans can tune into DIRTVision with their FAST PASS.

Super DIRTcar Series PR