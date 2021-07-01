Eddie Tafoya Jr. Heads to Santa Maria Raceway This Saturday Night

Fresh off a best ever fourth-place finish in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series two weeks ago at Perris Auto Speedway, Eddie Tafoya Jr. is headed to the Santa Maria Raceway for the “12th Annual Doug Fort Memorial” this Saturday night, July 3rd. The race will be his first at the San Luis Obispo County 1/3-mile banked clay oval in nearly two years.

It was a night of fourths for Tafoya at Perris on June 19th when he not only placed fourth in the main, but he was also fourth fast qualifier and placed fourth in his heat race. The impressive outing by the newly turned 24-year-old saw him jump seven spots in the series point standings. Heading into Perris, he was in the 25th position. That night he hurdled seven other drivers and goes into this week’s event at the 57-year-old speed plant ranked 18th.

The last time Tafoya competed at Santa Maria was nearly two years ago during his “Rookie of the Year” season for both the USAC/CRA and USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series.’ The date was September 7, 2019, and it was the final race of “California Sprint Week.” On that night Tafoya finished second in his heat. He started 15th in the main and ended up finishing 11th. When the final points were tallied for Sprint Week, he had an impressive 11th place finish of the 39 cars who participated in the five-race mini-series.

Fans who would like to journey to the Santa Maria Raceway to see Tafoya in action this Saturday will find the track at 1900 Hutton Road in Nippomo (93444). Spectator gates will swing open at 4:00 p.m. with qualifying at 5:30. The first race will get the green flag at 6:00. The track website is https://santamariaraceway.com/contact/ and the office phone number is (805) 710-4407.

Fans can get one of the great looking Team Tafoya shirts and meet the driver and his crew in the pits after any of the upcoming USAC/CRA races. For those who cannot make it to the track, contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. on his Instagram or Facebook pages and he will get you all set up.

Tafoya and his team would like to thank the following sponsors for being a part of the 2021 racing campaign. Specialty Fasteners, Circle Track Performance, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Benic Enterprises, Simpson, and Bell. If you or your company would like to become a part of the team in 2021, please give them a call or send an Email to the contact information at the top of this press release.

Eddie Tafoya PR