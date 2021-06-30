Revved up with Waldorf - Alli Mackenzie, Author of 'Robbie the Robot Steals the Moon' Featured

Wednesday, Jun 30
Revved up with Waldorf - Alli Mackenzie, Author of &#039;Robbie the Robot Steals the Moon&#039;

Who doesn't love Robbie the Robot?

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!    

 

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Alli Mackenzie.

What was your first car? A 1987, rusty red, ford tempo!
What do you drive now? A white Lincoln SRX.
What is your dream car that you wish to own? I'm driving it! 
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? A Tesla! Absolutely! Drive in style and support our beautiful planet.
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? The Celestine Prophecy by James Redfield; one of my all-time favorite books.
 What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? He's a brilliant visionary who continues to show the World that anything is possible with drive and determination.
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
Be sure to follow Alli Mackenzie on social media:
W: www.allimackenzie.ca
 Instagram: https://instagram.com/alli_the_clarity_coach
 Facebook: https://facebook.com/allitheclaritycoach
 
 
